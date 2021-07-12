Tanla Platforms hits 5% upper circuit as board to mull share buyback on 22 July

The company has adopted a 'one platform' approach, under which the capabilities of Karix, Gamooga and Trubloq will be integrated with the recently launched Wisely platform for international expansion. Tanla believes that the encryption capabilities of Wisely platform will be the key differentiator as enterprises are looking for more secure means of communication. The Wisely platform is developed on Microsoft Azure. The company has so far on-boarded clients such as HDFC Bank, Union Bank of India, Axis Bank and Free Charge on the Wisely platform.