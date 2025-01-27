Tanla Platforms, KEI Industries, and Powergrid Infra investment trust to trade ex-dividend today.

Dividend stocks: Tanla Platforms, KEI Industries Ltd, and Powergrid Infra Investment Trust shares will remain in focus as will trade ex-dividend today.

Record date for the dividend distribution by Tanla Platforms, KEI Industries Ltd, and Powergrid Infra Investment Trust shares had been set as 27 January 2025

The same means that as per the T+1 settlement mechanism, investors needed to buy shares of the above mentioned companies a day before the record date for their names to appear in the list of eligible shareholders for receiving dividend payout.

Dividend details KEI Industries Board of Directors of KEI Industries on 21 January 2025 had approved Declaration of Interim Dividend of Rs. 4.00/- per Equity Share of face value of Rs. 2.00/- each for the Financial Year 2024-25, which translated into a 200% dividend on face value of share.

The Record Date for the purpose of determining the Equity Shareholders entitled to receive the interim dividend for the financial year 2024-25, has been fixed as Monday, the 27th day of January, 2025

Dividend details of Powergrid Infra Investment Trust: Powergrid Infra Investment Trust Board of Directors at their meeting on 22 January 2025 had Declared the distribution of of Rs. 3.00 per unit for the quarter ended December 31, 2024,comprising Rs. 1.88 per unit as interest, Rs. 0.39 per unit as taxable dividend, Rs. 0.07 per unit as exempt dividend, Rs. 0.65 per unit as repayment of SPV Debt and Rs. 0.01 per unit as treasury income;

Record date for the distribution to the unitholders was set to be Monday, January 27, 2025 and the payment of distribution will be made on or before Monday, February 03, 2025.

Dividend details of Tanla Platforms Tanla Platforms Board of directors, post their meeting held on 21 January 2025 had announced interim dividend for the FY 2024-25 at the rate of ₹ 6/- per equity share (i.e., 600%) of face value ₹ 1/- each.

Further, the ‘Record Date’ for determining the eligibility of shareholders for payment of the said interim dividend, as declared by the Board had been set as January 27, 2025.

The payment of interim dividend shall be made on or before February 20, 2025.

