Tanla Platforms rises 5% on 170 cr share buyback plan. Should you buy?

Meanwhile, the analyst expects platform segment to continue to have a higher growth rate than the enterprise segment over FY22‐FY24E led by increasing number of use cases given the TRAI mandate that all commercial messages should be filtered through the Blockchain based platform. It also offers SMSC services to VIL, whereby it helps in the routing of messages to end clients. The end‐to‐end encrypted platform, The Wisely platform (recently developed in partnership with Microsoft) provides improved data encryption and has seen initial