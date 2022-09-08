Tanla Platforms' share buyback decision to be taken in board meet today1 min read . Updated: 08 Sep 2022, 01:30 PM IST
- Tanla Platforms had informed that its board will meet on September 8 to consider share buyback proposal
Tanla Platforms last week informed that its board will meet on Thursday, September 8, 2022 to consider the proposal of share buyback of the company. Shares of Tanla Platforms have been gaining ahead of the buyback proposal as the stock has surged more than 14% in the last five trading sessions.