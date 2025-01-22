Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Tanla Platforms share price declines 7% to 1 year lows post Q3 results as net profit dips 15% year on year

Tanla Platforms share price declines 7% to 1 year lows post Q3 results as net profit dips 15% year on year

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Stock Markets Today: Tanla Platforms share price declined more than 7% to 1 year lows in the morning trades on Wednesday post Q3 results that were declared post market hours on Tuesday. As net profit dipped 15% year on year, the dividend announcement failed to support sentiments 

Stock market today: Tanla Platfroms share price declines post Q3 results

Stock Markets Today: Tanla Platforms Ltd share price declined more than 7% in the morning trades on Wednesday to 1 year lows (52-week lows) post Q3 results that were declared b the company after the market hours on Tuesday. As net profit dipped 15% year on year, the dividend announcement failed to support investors sentiments

The Tanla Platforms share price opened at 650.95 on the BSE on Wednesday, more than 2% lower than the previous close of 664.80. The Tanla Platforms share price thereafter declined further to intraday lows of 618.05 , translating into more than 7% decline. The intraday lows hit by Tanla Platforms share price also happened to be 1 year or 52 week lows for the stock.

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results: The company's consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year (Q3FY25) decreased by 15% year over year to 118.51 crore from 140.13 crore during the same period last year.

The consolidated revenues from operations recorded by Tanla Platforms during the December 2025 quarter at 1,009.82 crore, also did not grow much compared to 1,007.63 crore in the year ago quarter. The same declined slightly from 1,011 Crore reported by Tanla during the September quarter

(More to come)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.