Stock Markets Today: Tanla Platforms Ltd share price declined more than 7% in the morning trades on Wednesday to 1 year lows (52-week lows) post Q3 results that were declared b the company after the market hours on Tuesday. As net profit dipped 15% year on year, the dividend announcement failed to support investors sentiments

The Tanla Platforms share price opened at ₹650.95 on the BSE on Wednesday, more than 2% lower than the previous close of ₹664.80. The Tanla Platforms share price thereafter declined further to intraday lows of ₹618.05 , translating into more than 7% decline. The intraday lows hit by Tanla Platforms share price also happened to be 1 year or 52 week lows for the stock.

Tanla Platforms Q3 Results: The company's consolidated net profit for the third quarter of the fiscal year (Q3FY25) decreased by 15% year over year to ₹118.51 crore from ₹140.13 crore during the same period last year.

The consolidated revenues from operations recorded by Tanla Platforms during the December 2025 quarter at ₹ 1,009.82 crore, also did not grow much compared to ₹1,007.63 crore in the year ago quarter. The same declined slightly from ₹1,011 Crore reported by Tanla during the September quarter

(More to come)

