Tanla Platforms shares fell 5% on Thursday, 19 November, bucking the largely flat trend in the broader equity market. Despite the latest correction, the stock has delivered a strong performance in 2026, gaining around 30% so far this year.

Tanla Platforms share price today opened at an intraday high of ₹697.45 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday low of ₹660.35 apiece.

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Gaurav Arora, Head of Research at SAHI, said Tanla Platforms is correcting from its recent high of ₹738 and is approaching its 20-hour exponential moving average (EMA). A lower wick formation near ₹655 indicates buying support at these levels. He noted that a sustained hold above ₹655 could revive buying interest, while a break below this level may trigger further downside towards the next support at ₹602.

Arora added that the stock had previously broken out of an accumulation triangle pattern and is now retracing towards its breakout zone. On the upside, ₹750 remains a key resistance level to watch.

Further, Shitij Gandhi, AVP – Equity Technical Research at SMC Global Securities, said that Tanla Platforms is witnessing profit-booking at higher levels after forming a rounded-bottom pattern, indicating gradual accumulation followed by a strong bullish breakout.

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The stock rallied sharply from the ₹485–490 zone to a recent high of around ₹740 before entering a corrective phase. It is currently testing the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level near ₹680. Gandhi said the immediate support lies at ₹675–680, while ₹640–645 is the next key support zone, followed by ₹610–612.

On the upside, a sustained move above ₹690–700 could revive bullish momentum and take the stock towards ₹730–740. A decisive breakout above ₹740 could open the door for further gains towards ₹775. He added that the broader technical structure remains constructive, supported by rising 100-day and 200-day moving averages. However, sustaining above ₹640 will be crucial to preserving the positive outlook.

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Tanla Platforms Q2 FY27 results: Net profit rises 17% YoY Tanla Platforms reported a 17.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to ₹146 crore in Q2 FY27. Revenue grew 25.3% YoY to ₹1,352 crore, while gross profit advanced 23.1% to ₹353 crore.

EBITDA rose 20.8% year-on-year to ₹214 crore. On a sequential basis, revenue increased 10.2%, gross profit grew 8.2%, EBITDA advanced 6.6% and net profit rose 3%. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at ₹11.09.

The company also reported free cash flow of ₹232 crore, equivalent to 158% of its PAT, highlighting its cash-generation ability.

CEO commentary: Enterprise business drives growth Uday Reddy, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Tanla Platforms, said the company delivered another strong quarter, recording double-digit growth across its key financial metrics.

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He highlighted the 27.2% year-on-year growth in the enterprise business, attributing the performance to strong customer relationships and the company's competitive positioning.

Reddy added that Tanla Platforms has more than ₹1,400 crore in cash and a debt-free balance sheet, providing it with the financial flexibility to pursue growth opportunities while maintaining financial discipline.

Tanla Platforms: Key business developments in Q2 During the September quarter, Tanla completed the acquisition of ValueFirst's overseas business, strengthening its international presence.

The company also partnered with London Business School to host a panel discussion on trust in an AI-driven digital economy, bringing together industry leaders, regulators and academics.

Other developments included Tanla securing the eighth position on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators 2026 list and receiving the Sustainability Leadership Award at the BIG Sustainability Awards 2026.

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Meanwhile, its Karix business showcased AI-powered customer engagement solutions at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, highlighting the growing role of artificial intelligence and trust in enterprise communications.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight ...Read More ✕ Dhanya Nagasundaram Dhanya Nagasundaram works as a Content Producer at LiveMint, specializing in news related to financial markets, stocks, and business. With over eight years of experience in journalism and content creation, she has honed her skills in data-driven reporting and market analysis. Her focus is on monitoring stock trends, initial public offerings (IPOs), corporate news, policy shifts, and larger economic trends that affect investors and market players.



At LiveMint, Dhanya consistently writes and produces articles that make complex financial topics accessible to readers. She keeps a close eye on equity markets, commodities, and macroeconomic indicators, assisting audiences in comprehending how global and domestic events influence investment perspectives. Her stories frequently underscore emerging trends within sectors, the IPO market, company earnings results, and market strategies pertinent to both retail and institutional investors.



Before her tenure at LiveMint, Dhanya accumulated a wealth of professional experience at various companies, including MintGenie, Informist, Cogenics, Chary Publications, KPMG, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. These positions allowed her to establish a solid foundation in financial research, reporting, and content creation.



Throughout her career, she has explored numerous subjects such as trading strategies, commodities, IPOs, wealth generation, corporate profits, and macroeconomic indicators. Her background in both financial journalism and corporate settings has given her the ability to tackle stories with analytical rigor while ensuring clarity for her audience. Through her contributions, Dhanya strives to deliver insightful, trustworthy, and investor-centric financial content.