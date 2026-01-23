Tanla Platforms share price up 13% after Q3 results 2026

Tanla Platforms' share price jumped 13% in Friday's trading session, January 23, after the announcement of its Q3 results.

On Thursday (January 22), Tanla Platforms reported a 10.8% year-over-year (YoY) rise in net profit for the third quarter, totalling ₹131.3 crore, up from ₹118.5 crore during the same quarter last year.

For the quarter, revenue increased by 12.1% to reach ₹1,121 crore, compared with ₹1,000.4 crore in Q3 of the previous fiscal year. EBITDA climbed 16.9% to ₹190.5 crore, versus ₹163 crore a year earlier. The company reported an EBITDA margin of 17% for the quarter, an improvement from 16.3% in Q3 FY25.

Advertisement

Tanla Platforms recorded a gross profit of ₹309 crore for the quarter, reflecting a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth of 7.8% and a YoY increase of 18.7%. The gross margin for the company was 27.6%.

Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO, stated that the third quarter signifies a significant achievement, as revenue has surpassed ₹1,100 crore for the very first time, with growth achieved across all major financial indicators. Both areas of the business are continuing to thrive.

"We will keep our focus on investing in Wisely.ai to develop cutting-edge solutions for telecommunications companies and enterprises."

Tanla Platforms share price today Tanla Platforms share price today opened at an intraday low of ₹467.10 apiece on the BSE. The stock soon touched an intraday high of ₹506 per share.

Advertisement

According to Rajesh Bhosale, Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst at Angel One, Tanla Platforms' share price witnessed a strong gap-up opening, followed by sustained buying interest, pushing prices above the 20 DEMA for the first time since mid-December.

“Supported by strong momentum and volume, the up move may extend towards the 536 zone, which coincides with the 50 EMA. On the downside, the bullish gap in the 470–460 range is likely to act as immediate support,” said Bhosale.

Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, added that after a sharp 42% decline over just 83 days, Tanla Platforms has shown the first meaningful signs of a technical rebound.

“The next immediate magnet now lies near the 50-day EMA around 536, where supply is likely to emerge. While the broader trend remains damaged, the strength of participation improves the probability of follow-through. This move should still be treated as a counter-trend bounce, with risk tightly managed below the gap zone,” said Jain.

Advertisement