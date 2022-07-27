Tanla Platforms shares crash for second straight day, hit 52-week low

Tanla Platforms shares crash for second straight day, hit 52-week low2 min read . 10:35 AM IST
Shares of Tanla Platforms continued to crash for the second straight session after announcing its Q1 results. The stock hit 52 week-low of ₹588 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's early deals by falling about 19% intraday.
The company reported a decline in Q1 net profit, both on sequential and annual basis. Net profit in the quarter ended June 30, 2022 (Q1FY23) fell to ₹100 crore as compared to ₹140 crore in the March quarter.
Even as the revenue was inline with estimates, its EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) margin below estimates on multiple operational headwinds. Tanla's revenue was 27.7% year-on-year (YoY) however, was down 6.2% from the last quarter (Q4FY22). The YoY growth was led by increased volumes in domestic business and faster growth in OTT channels, while the sequential growth was impacted by seasonality in Q1.
EBITDA margin decreased 530 bps quarter on -quarter (QoQ) (530 bps YoY) to 16.3%. The dip in margin was due to operational headwinds such as pricing pressure in select pockets, and downtime due to platform modernization of its legacy systems. Also, cross currency headwinds impacted margin in international business, as per analysts at Yes Securities.
The company's enterprise business had 16% gross margin vs 23% in Q4FY22 whereas Platform business had 96% gross margin compared 95% in the previous quarter of March 2022.
“Q1 had some operational headwinds in the Enterprise business, but we have our building blocks in place to accelerate our momentum in the coming quarters. We have a strong balance sheet and excited by the opportunities ahead of us," said founder Chairman & chief executive officer (CEO), Uday Reddy, in a letter to shareholders.
“Our operational headwinds in Q1 is due to a combination of external and internal factors: Market disruption, Legacy systems and infrastructure modernization and forex impact," he added.
Hyderabad-based Tanla Platforms provides provides value-added services in the cloud communications space. Tanla Platforms shares have declined more than 67% in 2022 (YTD) so far, and is down 33% in a year's period. However, in the past five years, the stock has given multibagger return of more than 1,497%.
