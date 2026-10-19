Tanla Platforms shares crash 6% - Experts decode future of 'long-term downtrend' | What lies ahead for CPaaS stock?

Tanla Platforms shares crashed 6% in intraday trading on Monday, 19 October, before paring some losses. Tanla Platforms share price opened at ₹562 against its previous close of ₹560.40 and dropped 5.60% to an intraday low of ₹529, with volume surging 1.57 times. However, it trimmed some losses later and traded 1.67% lower at ₹551 around 12:25 PM.

Tanla Platforms is an AI-native platform company transforming digital interactions by empowering users and enabling enterprises through its innovation-led SaaS solutions.

Tanla Platforms share price trend The stock is up 6% year-to-date compared to a 13% fall in the equity benchmark Sensex. Over the last six months, it is up 12% compared to a 6% decline in the Sensex.

On a monthly scale, Tanla Platforms shares are down over 1% after a 2% rise in the previous month.

The stock hit a 52-week low of ₹372 on 30 March this year after hitting a 52-week high of ₹726.05 on 17 October last year.

Is it the right time to buy Tanla Platforms shares? According to Aditya Thukral, founder and analyst at AT Research and Risk Managers, Tanla Platforms has been in a long-term downtrend with the formation of lower highs and lower lows. However, after the formation of a low in March 2026, the stock has turned sideways.

"As the stock has moved upwards in a corrective structure, the stock has not completed its downside yet and would revisit the lows of ₹365.90 in the coming months or so. However, from the short- or medium-term perspective, we expect the stock to trade within the territory of ₹480 and ₹656, and either side break would bring a trending move in that direction for a few weeks after that," said Thukral.

View full Image View full Image Tanla Platforms technical chart ( AT Research and Risk Managers )

"The larger direction still remains on the downside, and any rise towards the resistance of ₹650 is an exit opportunity for longs. However, short-term buying opportunities could exist, but it's advisable to stay away from this stock when one has a long-term perspective," Thukral said.

(This is a developing story. Please check back for fresh updates.)

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