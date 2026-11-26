Tanla Platforms shares fell around 4% in intraday trade on Thursday, November 26, after the Supreme Court dismissed an appeal filed by its subsidiary Karix Mobile challenging rival OneXtel's selection for a government messaging gateway services contract worth ₹330–375 crore.

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The Supreme Court upheld the Delhi High Court's April 2026 ruling in favour of OneXtel, dealing a setback to Karix's challenge against the tender award. The apex court also directed Karix to pay ₹50,000 in costs to the Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record Association within three weeks.

The development comes as Tanla Platforms' stock has been under pressure in recent sessions, despite delivering positive returns over longer periods.

Tanla Platforms share price: Stock down 12% in six sessions Tanla Platforms opened at ₹649 on Thursday and subsequently touched an intraday high of ₹653.65. The stock was also in the red in the previous session, taking its decline to 8.5% over two days.

Over the last six trading sessions, the stock has closed lower in five, losing around 12% during the period.

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However, its performance over longer periods remains positive. Tanla Platforms shares have gained 10% in one month, 19% in three months, 18% in six months and 10% over the past year.

Why did the Supreme Court reject Karix Mobile's appeal? A bench of Justices PS Narasimha and Alok Aradhe upheld the Delhi High Court's April 2026 judgment, which had ruled in favour of OneXtel's selection for the National Informatics Centre Services Inc (NICSI) contract.

Karix had challenged the award, alleging that OneXtel was ineligible because it had submitted a false and invalid Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) certification. It argued that the certification was issued by UK Certification and Inspection Ltd, which was not authorised by the CMMI Institute under the Information Systems Audit and Control Association (ISACA).

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Karix maintained that ISACA was the competent authority to issue the certification and alleged that its representations to the National Informatics Centre had not resulted in corrective action.

OneXtel, however, argued that Karix's challenge was misconceived. It pointed out that while a corrigendum dated May 14, 2025, introduced a CMMI Level 3 or above certification requirement, a subsequent corrigendum dated June 25, 2025, allowed bidders without the certification to submit an undertaking in the prescribed format.

OneXtel also told the Supreme Court that it had subsequently obtained a CMMI Level 3 certification from ISACA and submitted it during the proceedings.

NICSI clarified that although the tender required CMMI Level 3 or above certification, it did not specify that the certification had to be issued by a particular institution. It also said a committee of senior technical experts had evaluated OneXtel's bid and that there was no conclusive evidence establishing ISACA or the CMMI Institute as the sole authorised certification body.

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The Delhi High Court had earlier observed that OneXtel's bid was approximately ₹270 crore, compared with Karix's ₹340 crore bid. Accepting OneXtel's offer would save around ₹70 crore of public money over the three-year contract period, it had noted.

The high court had also emphasised that the messaging services were in the public interest and that disruption could not be permitted.

Tanla Platforms had acquired 100% of Karix Mobile and its subsidiary Unicel Technologies in April 2019 through a cash-and-stock transaction valued at ₹340 crore, including ₹103 crore in assumed debt.

Tanla Platforms Q2 results: Net profit rises 17.1% Separately, Tanla Platforms reported a 17.1% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹146.4 crore in the September quarter of FY27, compared with ₹125 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Revenue from operations increased 25.3% to ₹1,352 crore from ₹1,079 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA rose 20.8% year-on-year to ₹214 crore, compared with ₹178 crore in the year-ago quarter. However, EBITDA margin moderated to 15.9% from 16.5%, indicating that profitability did not expand in line with revenue growth.

The company also announced its first interim dividend for the financial year 2026-27.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior...Read More ✕ Pranati Deva Pranati Deva is a seasoned financial journalist with over a decade of experience in high-pressure newsroom environments, currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at LiveMint. Over the years, she has developed a reputation for sharp editorial judgement, a strong grasp of market dynamics, and the ability to translate complex financial developments into clear, engaging stories for a wide audience.



Her core areas of coverage include stock markets, leading listed companies, currencies, and commodities, with a particular strength in fast-paced, real-time market reporting. She is known for handling breaking market news, earnings-driven stock movements, and macroeconomic developments with speed, accuracy, and context—qualities that are essential in financial journalism.



Pranati has built a diverse and credible professional track record across some of India’s most respected news organisations, including MintGenie, CNBC-TV18, Business Standard and EconomicTimes.com. During her stints at these platforms, she produced data-driven market stories, curated and steered live blogs during volatile trading sessions, and conducted interviews with market veterans, fund managers, economists, and industry experts. Her work often combines on-ground reporting with analytical depth, helping readers make sense of daily market fluctuations and longer-term trends. An alumnus of the Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communications and Hansraj College, University of Delhi, Pranati brings a strong academic foundation to her journalism. She specialises in real-time financial reporting, with a keen focus on precision, balance, and insight, aiming to decode market movements in a way that is both informative and accessible to readers across experience levels.