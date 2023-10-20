Tanla Platforms shares spike 9.3% as company's revenue crosses ₹10 billion in Q2
The company on Thursday reported a 19% YoY surge in revenue at ₹1,009 crore and 11% sequentially. Its consolidated net profit reached ₹143 crore, an increase of 29% YoY.
Tanla Platforms, India's largest CPaaS (communications platform as a service) provider, saw a significant jump in its shares, rising by 9.3% to reach ₹1,120 apiece, in Friday's trading session following the company's impressive Q2 FY24 results. At 11.45 AM, the stock was trading with a gain of 6.70% at ₹1,090.
