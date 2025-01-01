Tanla Platforms shares closed 11.67% higher in the New Year's Day trading session amid high volumes. Shares bounced back from the 52-week low level touched on Wednesday.

Tanla Platforms shares surged nearly 15 per cent to the day's high of ₹772.60 amid high volumes on Wednesday, January 1. The company's shares faced some profit-taking but closed 11.67% higher on New Year's Day.

Tanla Platforms share price opened at ₹678.95, up 1.03 per cent, compared to its previous market close of ₹672.

During the session, the stock hit an intraday high of ₹772.60, which was 14.97 per cent higher than the previous day's close, with the stock finally settling at ₹750.45. The shares hit an intraday low of ₹672.20.

Tanla Platforms touched its 52-week-high of ₹1,248.40 on January 12, 2024, while it slipped to its 52-year-low of ₹660.50 in the previous session i.e. December 31, 2024.

On January 1, the total trading volume for Tanla Platforms shares was 260.73 lakh, with ₹1,952.94 crore worth of company stocks traded, suggests NSE data.

Stock Outlook On the technical front, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager of Techincal Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, "Tanla has formed a strong double bottom structure on the chart, accompanied by a bullish RSI divergence, signalling a potential trend reversal."

“This technical setup resulted in an impressive 12 per cent surge in a single trading session, highlighting significant bullish momentum. The stock has reversed from a key previous breakout zone, further strengthening its technical outlook," said the stock market expert.

Currently, the price action presents a lucrative buying opportunity, said Patel, advising traders to start accumulating Tanla within the 720-730 range if any pullback occurs over the next few sessions.

"The upside target is set at 850, offering an attractive risk-reward ratio. To manage risk effectively, a strict stop-loss below 665 on a daily closing basis is recommended," said Patel.

The Hyderabad-based company is a data security, privacy, spam and scam protection operator, providing its services to clients including big tech companies like Google, Meta, as well as Truecaller.