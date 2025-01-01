Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Tanla Platforms shares surge nearly 15% amid high volumes in New Year's Day trade; should you buy?

Tanla Platforms shares surge nearly 15% amid high volumes in New Year's Day trade; should you buy?

Anubhav Mukherjee

Tanla Platforms shares closed 11.67% higher in the New Year's Day trading session amid high volumes. Shares bounced back from the 52-week low level touched on Wednesday. 

Tanla Platforms Ltd shares surged to an intraday high of 772.60 on January 1, 2025.

Tanla Platforms shares surged nearly 15 per cent to the day's high of 772.60 amid high volumes on Wednesday, January 1. The company's shares faced some profit-taking but closed 11.67% higher on New Year's Day.

Tanla Platforms share price opened at 678.95, up 1.03 per cent, compared to its previous market close of 672.

During the session, the stock hit an intraday high of 772.60, which was 14.97 per cent higher than the previous day's close, with the stock finally settling at 750.45. The shares hit an intraday low of 672.20.

Tanla Platforms touched its 52-week-high of 1,248.40 on January 12, 2024, while it slipped to its 52-year-low of 660.50 in the previous session i.e. December 31, 2024.

On January 1, the total trading volume for Tanla Platforms shares was 260.73 lakh, with 1,952.94 crore worth of company stocks traded, suggests NSE data.

Stock Outlook

On the technical front, Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager of Techincal Research at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, said, “Tanla has formed a strong double bottom structure on the chart, accompanied by a bullish RSI divergence, signalling a potential trend reversal."

“This technical setup resulted in an impressive 12 per cent surge in a single trading session, highlighting significant bullish momentum. The stock has reversed from a key previous breakout zone, further strengthening its technical outlook," said the stock market expert.

Currently, the price action presents a lucrative buying opportunity, said Patel, advising traders to start accumulating Tanla within the 720-730 range if any pullback occurs over the next few sessions.

"The upside target is set at 850, offering an attractive risk-reward ratio. To manage risk effectively, a strict stop-loss below 665 on a daily closing basis is recommended," said Patel.

The Hyderabad-based company is a data security, privacy, spam and scam protection operator, providing its services to clients including big tech companies like Google, Meta, as well as Truecaller.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Anubhav Mukherjee

Anubhav Mukherjee writes news about the stock market and corporates. His news coverage ranges from breaking and covering company earnings to tracking multiple sector developments, market movements, and economic data for Mint’s digital audience.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.