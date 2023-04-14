Tanla Platforms to consider dividend soon, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 1.29%2 min read . Updated: 14 Apr 2023, 10:55 PM IST
- Tanla Platforms, a mid-size firm, closed on Thursday with a market valuation of ₹8,424.89 Cr.
Tanla Platforms, a mid-size firm, closed on Thursday with a market valuation of ₹8,424.89 Cr. As one of the largest suppliers of cloud communications, the firm leads the globe in its industry. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the company's board will convene to discuss the dividend and announce Q4 results.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×