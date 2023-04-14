Tanla Platforms, a mid-size firm, closed on Thursday with a market valuation of ₹8,424.89 Cr. As one of the largest suppliers of cloud communications, the firm leads the globe in its industry. On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, the company's board will convene to discuss the dividend and announce Q4 results.

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, inter-alia to transact the following items of businesses: 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2023. 2. To recommend final divided, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023," said Tanla Platforms in a stock exchange filing today.

“The Earnings call for discussing Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2023, will be held at 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, April 27, 2023," the Board further added.

Tanla Platforms has announced an equity dividend of 200.00% at a face value of ₹1, or ₹2 per share, for the fiscal year ended March 2022. This generates a dividend yield of 0.32% at the current share price of ₹628. The company has a solid track record of dividend declarations during the past five years. Tanla Platforms Ltd. has issued 13 dividends since March 23, 2007, according to Trendlyne statistics. Tanla Platforms Ltd. announced an equity dividend worth Rs. 8.00 per share over the past 12 months. The dividend yield at the current share price of ₹625.40 is 1.28%.

The shares of Tanla Platforms closed on Thursday at ₹628 apiece level, up by 4.32% from the previous close of ₹602. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹1,602.00 on (12-Apr-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹493.00 on (28-Mar-2023). During Q4FY23, the company recorded a promoter shareholding of 44.18%, FIIs stake of 14.23%, DIIs stake of 0.07% and a public stake of 41.50%.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Vipul Das Vipul Das is a Digital Business Content Producer at Livemint. He previously worked for Goodreturns.in (OneIndia News) and has over 5 years of expertise in the finance and business sector. Stocks, mutual funds, personal finance, tax, and banking are among his specialties, and he is a professional in industry research and business reporting. He received his bachelor's degree from Dr. CV Raman University and also have completed Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (DJMC). Read more from this author

