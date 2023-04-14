Tanla Platforms to consider dividend soon, scrip trading at a dividend yield of 1.29%

“Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, notice is hereby given that meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, inter-alia to transact the following items of businesses: 1. To consider and approve the audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter & financial year ended March 31, 2023. 2. To recommend final divided, if any, for the financial year ended March 31, 2023," said Tanla Platforms in a stock exchange filing today.