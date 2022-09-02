Tanla Platforms to consider share buyback next week; stock jumps2 min read . Updated: 02 Sep 2022, 12:20 PM IST
Tanla Platforms on Friday informed that its board will meet next week on Thursday, September 8, 2022 to consider the proposal of share buyback of the company. Shares of Tanla Platforms jumped more than 4% to ₹752 apiece on the BSE in afternoon deals after the buyback proposal announcement.