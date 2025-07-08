(The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

July 7 -

TRADING DAY

Making sense of the forces driving global markets

By Alden Bentley, Editor in Charge, Americas Finance and Markets

Jamie is enjoying some well-deserved time off, but the Reuters markets team will still keep you up to date on what moved markets today and we'll take a close look at how markets are digesting the latest U.S. tariff headlines and how they reacted to Tesla CEO Elon Musk's move to reclaim political influence.

Today's Key Market Moves

* US stocks fell on nervousness about Wednesday's tariff deadline, while Tesla tumbled after Elon Musk unveiled a new political party

* Treasury yields rose as trade talks dragged on and investors prepared for auctions this week

* The U.S. dollar firmed

* Crude oil prices rose despite OPEC plan to increase supply in August

* Gold weakened on the back of the firmer dollar

Tariff headlines and moving deadlines

Wall Street paused its bull run to start Monday on the back foot bracing for a barrage of tariff headlines before Wednesday, which U.S. President Donald Trump set as the expiration of a postponement he declared in the wake of the April 2 "Liberation Day" meltdown.

While last week's record highs for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq suggest that markets are learning to take the White House's fluid trade tactics in stride, they did pull back even more at midday after Trump said that from August 1 he will impose 25% tariffs on Japan and South Korea, two of the U.S.'s most stalwart trade allies who have yet to reach trade deals with Trump. Trump has promised to notify countries that haven't reached deals by the July 9 deadline of what their new tariffs will be as of August 1, which now becomes the next big calendar notation for investors. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said more trade announcements were likely by Wednesday.

Monday's pullback aside, the stock market has more than recovered from the April panic, riding out numerous other potential major risks, from Trump's threats to fire Fed Chair Jerome Powell, to the U.S. bombing of Iran nuclear sites to last week's passage of the "Big Beautiful Bill" that economists predict will add trillions to the U.S. debt, any tariff revenue notwithstanding. Only the dollar remains deep underwater. Although it bounced nicely on Monday, it is off 7% against the euro since April 2, and the broader dollar index is down about 6%, while the S&P 500 is up 9.5%. The 10-year Treasury note's benchmark yield is only about 20 basis points higher than its April 2 close, having weathered global concern that the U.S. was no longer a safe place to be invested.

Speaking of the "big beautiful" tax bill, Tesla CEO and former-Trump-ally- turned enemy Elon Musk declared it would bankrupt America and announced the formation of a third U.S. political party, the America Party. Investors immediately tanked Tesla shares, which also weighed on Wall Street, recalling how his stint running Trump's Department of Government Efficiency was a costly distraction from the business of making electric vehicles and rockets.

