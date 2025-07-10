Tariff uncertainty keeps euro zone government bonds in check

(Updates with morning trading)

Advertisement

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields held steady on Thursday for a second day in a row, as traders awaited the outcome of U.S.-EU trade negotiations before making further moves.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the currency bloc, was up nearly 1 basis point at 2.64%. It hit a six-week high of 2.668% earlier in the week but has held steady just below that level since then.

Euro zone bonds are essentially in a holding pattern as investors wait to see what happens in the trade talks.

EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said on Wednesday that good progress had been made on a framework trade agreement and a deal may even be possible within days, though uncertainty remains high.

Advertisement

Italy's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the European periphery, was broadly trading in line with Germany's, little changed on the day at 3.55%.

That left the closely watched gap between the two at 90 basis points.

That spread has been tightening steadily in recent years. It nudged above 120 bps at the height of the tariff jitters in April, traded above 150 roughly a year ago when markets were worried about French debt, and as high as 250 bps in late 2022.

And the moves have been boosting other bonds outside the currency bloc's economic core.

"It seems like the Italian outperformance is spilling over to other peripherals, with SPGBs (Spanish government bonds) continuing their move wider vs (French) OATs," said analysts at Mizuho.

Advertisement

Spain's 10-year yield was 3.29% on Thursday, and France's was 3.37%. In February the two yields were roughly the same.

But Mizuho added: "The tariff headlines can put the peripheral tightening to the test, as these countries may be more hit by Trump's demands, so be aware."

Moves were even more muted in ECB-sensitive, shorter-dated bonds, with Germany's 2-year yield steady at 1.87%, and Italy's at 2.12%.

"The front-end of the curve and ECB pricing remains pretty much anchored," said Mizuho.