Tarsons Products IPO: GMP, share allotment, listing date details

The finalization of basis of share allotment of Tarsons Products IPO is expected to take place next week on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 and if allotted, then the credit of shares to demat account of bidders will be done on November 24, 2021. The registrar for this IPO is KFintech Private Limited, therefore the allotment application can be checked on its website here or on the BSE website here.