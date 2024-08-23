Tarsons Products share price falls 20% from all-time high; brokerages remain mixed on this small cap stock post Q1

  • Tarsons Products share price saw a 3.6% YoY increase in standalone revenue in Q1FY25. Export growth and lower domestic margins affected profitability. LKP Securities expects recovery as Nerbe's manufacturing moves to India.

Dhanya Nagasundaram
Published23 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Trade Now
Tarsons Products share price has dropped 20% from its peak but rose 2.78% last week. ICICI Securities downgraded the stock, while LKP Securities maintained a 'buy' recommendation. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)
Tarsons Products share price has dropped 20% from its peak but rose 2.78% last week. ICICI Securities downgraded the stock, while LKP Securities maintained a ’buy’ recommendation. (AP Photo/Gautam Singh)

Tarsons Products share price has decreased by about 20% from its all-time high of 574.40 per share. Tarsons Products share price has increased by around 2.78% in the last week, the stock opened at an intraday low of 458.55 apiece on BSE, and touched an intraday high of 468.

Brokerage opinions on the stock have diverged since the company's Q1FY25 earnings. While ICICI Securities reduced the stock to "reduce" from "add" with a lowered target price of 408, LKP Securities maintained a "buy" recommendation with a target price of 600.

Also Read | ADAG stocks fell up to 12% after SEBI’s ban, penalty on Anil Ambani

According to Dr. Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research Religare Broking Ltd, Tarsons Products share price has seen a decent correction in recent times. If we see price action, we are seeing base formation. With the momentum indicators rising from the oversold levels, we can expect the stock to see some recovery in days to come with potential upside till 530.

Tarsons Products is a company that manufactures and sells scientific equipment and plastic laboratory goods. The company serves both foreign and domestic markets.

Q1 Results

According to LKP Securities, the worst may last for a few more quarters; at this point, all eyes are on the recover. Over the last few quarters, Tarsons' export division has grown significantly, while its domestic business has performed consistently. However, a larger percentage of export sales and pay increases put pressure on the company's standalone margins in Q1FY25. Furthermore, the acquisition of Nerbe—a company with substantially lower profit margins—had an adverse effect on total profitability.

Also Read | Nykaa shares surge around 8% after 1.4% equity changes hands via block deals

Tarsons Products' standalone revenue increased 3.6% YoY to 64.9 crore in Q1FY25 from 62.6 crore in Q1FY24, according to a report by LKP Securities. Its consolidated revenues for the same period were 84.8 crore, which included revenue of 20 crore from Nerbe, which was acquired in Q4FY24 and showed a growth of 35.5% YoY (down 19.8% QoQ). The company's unfavourable domestic market and product mix caused its gross margin to decline by 123bps QoQ and 777bps YoY to 67.4%.

Outlook

According to LKP Securities' report, export performance has been robust and domestic business has been solid. However, increased export contributions, pay increases, and the integration of low-margin Nerbe resulted in margin erosion in Q1FY25. The management anticipates that when Nerbe's manufacturing moves to India and additional plants come online, margins will stabilise in the 8–12% range.

“We expect its Revenue/EBITDA/PAT to grow at a CAGR of 20%/25%/28% respectively over FY24-26E, therefore, We maintain our ‘BUY’ rating, with a target price of 600 (46x FY26 EPS of 12.9),” the brokerage said.

According to ICICI Securities, the stock has dropped by around 24% after the news of Nerbe's purchase was released. This might have an effect on the company's short-term performance.

“We reduce our FY25E/FY26E EPS by 12%/10.8% to factor in lower sales and margins of Nerbe. We expect revenue to grow at 22.4% CAGR with EBITDA/PAT CAGRs of 19.1%/24.5% over FY24–26E. Margins may decline by 180bps to 31.9% in FY26E due to overheads pertaining to commissioning of new plants. We expect RoE/RoCE of 9.4%/7.6% in FY26E. We lower our rating to REDUCE (from Add) and our target price to 408 (earlier 445) at 17x FY26E EV/EBITDA (unchanged),” said ICICI Securities.

 

 

Also Read | Lupin, KIMS, Aurobindo Pharma among pharma stock picks by Axis Securities

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decision.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
$443 M

1 of 7Read Full Story
€430 M

2 of 7Read Full Story
₹400 Cr

3 of 7Read Full Story
6%

4 of 7Read Full Story
156

5 of 7Read Full Story
9 GW

6 of 7Read Full Story
$2.6 B

7 of 7Read Full Story
First Published:23 Aug 2024, 12:44 PM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsTarsons Products share price falls 20% from all-time high; brokerages remain mixed on this small cap stock post Q1

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.15
01:11 PM | 23 AUG 2024
2.6 (0.85%)

Tata Steel

154.10
01:11 PM | 23 AUG 2024
0 (0%)

Ambuja Cements

636.70
01:11 PM | 23 AUG 2024
3.8 (0.6%)

Tata Motors

1,088.60
01:11 PM | 23 AUG 2024
20 (1.87%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Minda Corporation

583.10
01:00 PM | 23 AUG 2024
45.15 (8.39%)

FSN E-Commerce Ventures

227.60
01:00 PM | 23 AUG 2024
17.2 (8.17%)

Railtel Corporation Of India

495.25
12:59 PM | 23 AUG 2024
24.45 (5.19%)

Elgi Equipments

679.95
01:00 PM | 23 AUG 2024
33.25 (5.14%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,532.00-267.00
    Chennai
    73,890.00450.00
    Delhi
    72,888.00-481.00
    Kolkata
    73,675.0020.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue