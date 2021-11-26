Tarsons shares rise on market debut. Should you buy, sell or hold?

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

After listing at ₹682 per share levels on NSE, Tarsons share price soon surged to the tune of ₹800 levels making an intraday high of ₹807 on NSE. According to stock market experts, the stock is expected to go further northward as it looks strong from fundamental perspective. They said that demand for products of the company is expected to shot up in upcoming quarters. They advised long-term investors to hold the counter for 3 months target of ₹999 while for those who applied for listing gains they advised to book profit as it is already giving more than 20 per cent premium at around ₹800 per share levels.

Advising long-term investors to hold Tarsons shares for next 3 months; Ravi Singhal, Vice Chairman at GCL Securities said, "Demand for Tarsons products are expected to scale northward and hence I would advise long-term investors to hold the counter for 3 months target of ₹999 maintaining strict stop loss at ₹735 levels. However, for those who missed to get Tarsons Products shares during allotment process, my advice for them is to wait till market stablises as falling markets may brought down Tarsons shares at discounted price." For those who applied for listing gains, Ravi Singhal advised them to book profit as they are already getting more than 20 per cent listing gain at around ₹800 per share levels.

Advising risk-taking investors to buy Tarsons shares at current levels; Santosh Meena, Head of Research at Swastika Investmart Ltd said, "Tarsons Products Limited is backed by a strong management team with great brand awareness and high-quality goods. It is one of the leading life sciences suppliers in India. The company aims to be debt fee post the IPO and is planning for CAPEX, which will further increase the revenues. We may see profit booking in the stock eyeing the global cues on the concerns of new variant of Covid-19. However, it is expected that we may see demand for the products of Tarsons in coming quarters. So, long-term investors can hold the stock whereas risk-taking investors can buy the stock maintaining stop loss at ₹590 levels."

Advising fresh buyers to wait for trend reversal in the healthcare sector; Ravi Singh, Head of Research & Vice President at ShareIndia said, "Tarsons manufactures a range of quality labware products that helps advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare systems. However, the healthcare sector is already in downward direction hence, it’s advisable to book position currently and wait for the trend reversal in the whole sector."

Tarsons shares today listed on NSE at ₹682, around 3 per cent higher from its upper price band of ₹662 per share levels. However, it soon shot up and made its intraday high of ₹807 on NSE, yielding more than 20 per cent listing gain to the lucky bidders, who got Tarsons shares via allotment process.

