Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: Listing date in focus after share allotment; what GMP, experts signal

  • Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: Shares of the non-banking financial company (NBFC) Tata Capital are set to debut on the stock exchanges on Monday, October 13.

Vaamanaa Sethi
Updated12 Oct 2025, 10:49:06 AM IST
Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: NBFC company Tata Capital IPO is all set to make stock market debut on Monday, October 13. The 15,511.87 crore IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, October 9.

Follow updates here:
12 Oct 2025, 10:49:05 AM IST

Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: Tata Capital IPO GMP Today

Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: Tata Capital shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. Tata Capital IPO GMP today is 0 per share, market experts said.

This means that the estimated listing price is same as the IPO price of 326.

12 Oct 2025, 10:22:17 AM IST

Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: Tata Capital IPO listing details

Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: The shares of Tata Capital IPO is all set to make stock market debut on Monday, October 13. The share price is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE.

IPO ListingIPOIndian Stock MarketStock Market Today
