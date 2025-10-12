Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: Listing date in focus after share allotment; what GMP, experts signal

Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: NBFC company Tata Capital IPO is all set to make stock market debut on Monday, October 13. The ₹15,511.87 crore IPO allotment was finalised on Thursday, October 9.
Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: Tata Capital shares are commanding a muted grey market premium (GMP) today. Tata Capital IPO GMP today is ₹0 per share, market experts said.
This means that the estimated listing price is same as the IPO price of ₹326.
Tata Capital IPO listing date LIVE: The shares of Tata Capital IPO is all set to make stock market debut on Monday, October 13. The share price is scheduled to be listed on both BSE and NSE.