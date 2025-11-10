Tata Capital, LG Electronics, among four stocks trade mixed as IPO lock-in period ends; 12.5 crore shares to be freed

Shares of LG Electronics India, Tata Capital, JSW Cement, and All Time Plastics witnessed mixed trading patterns as their respective shareholder lock-in periods concluded on Monday, November 10.

The total number of shares available for trading once the lock-in period ends for these four companies is 12.5 crore shares. Experts believe that it is important to note that the conclusion of the shareholder lock-in period does not necessarily indicate that all shares will be sold in the open market; rather, they simply become eligible for trading.

According to Nuvama Institutional Equities, between November 6, 2025, and February 26, 2026, a total of 95 companies are expected to have their pre-listing shareholder lock-ins released, amounting to a value of USD 33 billion.

This figure refers to the total shares released from lock-up, but it should be emphasized that not all of these shares will be available for sale, as a significant portion is still retained by the Promoter & Group.

Let's take a look at the companies more closely:

LG Electronics India LG Electronics India will have its one-month lock-in expire, allowing 7.1 crore shares, or 2% of its total outstanding equity, to become tradable, as per Nuvama.

LG Electronics India shares made its debut on the Indian stock market on October 14, 2025, with an impressive listing price of ₹1,715 on the BSE and ₹1,710.10 on the NSE, marking a notable increase from its issue price of ₹1,140. After the robust opening, the share price experienced a slight dip initially before rising on October 15, but has since experienced some volatility, trading at approximately ₹1,609.40 as of November 9, 2025.

LG Electronics India share price today opened at ₹1,590.25 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹1,624 per share, and an intraday low of ₹1,587.55.

Tata Capital Tata Capital also have its one-month lock-in expire, allowing 7.1 crore shares, or 2% of its total outstanding equity, to become tradable, according to Nuvama.

Following its listing on October 13, 2025, Tata Capital shares has shown some fluctuations but has stayed mostly stable. The shares debuted at ₹330, which is a slight premium above the IPO price of ₹326. As of November 10, 2025, Tata Capital shares were trading around the levels of ₹324.45.

JSW Cement JSW Cement have its three-month lock-in expire, allowing 3.7 crore shares, or 3% of its total outstanding equity, to become tradable, as per Nuvama's report.

JSW Cement's shares are presently trading under their initial public offering price of ₹147 and on Friday reached a new low since their listing at ₹125.07. The stock had peaked at about ₹162.15 in early September 2025.

All Time Plastics All Time Plastics also have its three-month lock-in expire, allowing 20 lakh shares, or 3% of its total outstanding equity, to become tradable, according to Nuvama.

As of the end of trading on Friday, the stock was priced slightly over its initial public offering price of ₹275, finishing the day 2.6% higher at ₹305. Over the past month, the stock has increased by 12%, marking a recovery from the IPO price. All Time Plastics share price today opened at ₹302.75 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹306.30, and an intraday low of ₹298 per share.

Lock-in openings in next 30 days