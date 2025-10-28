Tata Capital Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Tata Group company to declare first quarterly earnings after IPO today

Live Updates

  • Tata Capital Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: In Tata Capital Q2 results today, market participants will focus on the company’s profitability, revenue growth and asset quality. The company is expected to hold an earnings conference call to discuss the Q2 results with investors and analysts later.

Ankit Gohel
Updated28 Oct 2025, 01:07:47 PM IST
Tata Capital Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: This will be the first quarterly results of Tata Capital after its shares got listed in the Indian stock market.
Tata Capital Q2 Results 2025 LIVE: Tata Capital Ltd., the newly listed financial services arm of the Tata Group, will announce its Q2 results today. This will be the first quarterly results of Tata Capital after its shares got listed in the Indian stock market.

The board of directors of Tata Capital is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, to consider and approve the financial results for the second quarter of FY26.

Tata Capital Q1 Results

Tata Capital reported consolidated net profit of 989.89 crore in the first quarter of FY26. The company’s total revenue from operations in Q1FY26 increased to 7,664.81 crore, while its Net Interest Income (NII) was 2866.21 crore. Net Interest Margin (NIM) during the quarter was 5.10%.

Tata Capital AUM grew at a CAGR of 37.3% during FY23–FY25, reaching 2,33,363 crore in FY25.

Tata Capital IPO Listing

Tata Capital shares made a muted stock market debut on October 13. Tata Capital shares were listed at 330 apiece on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE, a premium of 1.2% to the issue price of 326 per share.

The 15,512-crore Tata Capital IPO was the biggest IPO in India so far in 2025. The public issue was open for subscription from October 6 to 8, and was subscribed nearly two times.

Tata Capital share price traded higher ahead of the Q2 results today.

Stay tuned to our Tata Capital Q2 Results Live Blog for the latest updates.

28 Oct 2025, 01:07:47 PM IST

Tata Capital Q2 Results LIVE: A look at Tata Capital Q1FY26 results

28 Oct 2025, 12:56:07 PM IST

Tata Capital Q2 Results LIVE: Tata Capital share price gains ahead of Q2 results today

Tata Capital Q2 Results LIVE: Tata Capital share price traded higher ahead of Q2 results today. The Tata Group stock opened at 328.15 apiece as against its previous close of 328.85 on the BSE. Tata Capital share price gained as much as 1.39% to an intraday high of 333.45 apiece.

28 Oct 2025, 12:46:46 PM IST

Tata Capital Q2 Results LIVE: Revenue growth, loan book eyed in Tata Capital Q2 results today

Tata Capital Q2 Results LIVE: In Tata Capital Q2 results today, market participants will focus on the company’s profitability, loan book, revenue growth, net interest margins, AUM growth, loan book, asset quality and other financial parameters. The company is expected to hold an earnings conference call to discuss the Q2 results with investors and analysts later.

28 Oct 2025, 12:38:07 PM IST

Tata Capital Q2 Results LIVE: Tata Group company to report Q2 results today

