Tata Capital Q2 Results: Firm posts 6.5% YoY drop in first earnings announcement since listing; NII up 7.6%

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated28 Oct 2025, 04:20 PM IST
Tata Capital announced its July to September quarter results for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, 28 October 2025.
Tata Capital Q2 Results: Tata Group's non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Tata Capital, announced its July to September results for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, 28 October 2025. The company recorded a 6.5% drop in its net profits to 660.61 crore in the second quarter, compared to 707.05 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the standalone financial statements.

In the company's first earnings announcement since listing on the Indian stock market, the company's net interest income rose 7.6% to 5,043.30 crore in the second quarter, compared to 4,687.07 crore in the same period a year ago.

