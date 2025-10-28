Tata Capital Q2 Results: Firm posts 6.5% YoY drop in first earnings announcement since listing; NII up 7.6%

Tata Capital Q2 Results: Tata Group's non-banking financial company (NBFC) arm, Tata Capital, announced its July to September results for the financial year 2025-26 on Tuesday, 28 October 2025. The company recorded a 6.5% drop in its net profits to ₹660.61 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹707.05 crore in the same period a year ago, according to the standalone financial statements.
In the company's first earnings announcement since listing on the Indian stock market, the company's net interest income rose 7.6% to ₹5,043.30 crore in the second quarter, compared to ₹4,687.07 crore in the same period a year ago.
(This is a developing story. Please check back for updates)
