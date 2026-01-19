Tata Capital Q3 Results: Net profit jumps 39% YoY to ₹1,285 crore, NII improves 26%

Tata Capital, the Tata Group’s NBFC, announced its December quarter performance today after market hours, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹1,285 crore (excluding motor finance), registering a 39.3% year-on-year jump compared with a net profit of ₹922 crore in the same period last year.

The net profit growth also came in line with the company’s guidance of 39%. Net interest income (NII) during the reporting quarter rose 26% year-on-year to ₹2,936 crore.

The company’s total assets under management (AUM) at the end of the December quarter stood at ₹2,34,114 crore (excluding Motor Finance), marking a 26% increase compared with ₹1,86,404 crore. The SME segment accounts for the highest share in the AUM mix at ₹70,549 crore.

The retail segment, which includes home loans and personal loans, constitutes 60% of the company’s total assets under management (AUM).

On the asset quality front, the annualised credit cost declined to 1% in Q3FY26 from 1.1% in Q2FY26. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) and net non-performing assets (NNPA) stood at 1.6% and 0.6%, respectively, as of December 2025, unchanged from September 2025 levels, according to the company's Q3 earnings filing.

On the operating performance front, pre-provisioning operating profit rose 42% year-on-year to ₹2,311 crore from ₹1,625 crore in the corresponding period last year, while provisions also increased 42% YoY to ₹581 crore.

Commenting on the financial results, Mr. Rajiv Sabharwal, Managing Director & CEO, Tata Capital, said, “We witnessed sustained business momentum in Q3FY26, with broad-based growth across products. Excluding Motor Finance, AUM grew 26% year-on-year to ₹2,34,114 crore, and comparable PAT increased by 39% year-on-year to ₹1,285 crore for Q3FY26."

"Credit quality continued to remain robust, with early leading indicators reflecting stable portfolio performance across segments. Unsecured retail disbursements, which were moderated earlier as a prudent risk measure, have seen a gradual uptick, with slippages coming down. Our distribution network and strategic focus on digital and GenAI capabilities continue to drive operating efficiencies," he further added.

Tata Capital share price trend The company’s shares debuted on the Indian stock market on October 13, listing with a modest premium of 1.2% at ₹334 apiece over the issue price of ₹330. The stock largely remained range-bound post listing before gaining momentum in mid-December.

At current levels, the stock is trading 10.5% higher than its listing price.

Also Read | Netweb Technologies share price jump 12% after Q3 results