Tata Capital Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47% YoY to ₹1,466 crore; first-ever dividend declared

Tata Capital Q4 results: The Tata group's non-banking finance company (NBFC), Tata Capital, posted a solid growth of 46.65% in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) on Thursday, 23 April.
Tata Capital said that its bottom line stood at ₹1,466.27 crore during the quarter under review, as against ₹999.81 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure was higher by 15.93%.
The Tata group company also announced its first-ever dividend today. The board recommended a dividend of ₹0.57 per share.