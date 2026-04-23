Tata Capital Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47% YoY to ₹1,466 crore; first-ever dividend declared

Tata Capital said that its bottom line stood at 1,466.27 crore during the quarter under review, as against 999.81 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure was higher by 15.93%.

Saloni Goel
Published23 Apr 2026, 05:21 PM IST
Tata Capital Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,466 crore; first-ever dividend declared
Tata Capital Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47% YoY to ₹1,466 crore; first-ever dividend declared(REUTERS)

Tata Capital Q4 results: The Tata group's non-banking finance company (NBFC), Tata Capital, posted a solid growth of 46.65% in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) on Thursday, 23 April.

Tata Capital said that its bottom line stood at 1,466.27 crore during the quarter under review, as against 999.81 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure was higher by 15.93%.

The Tata group company also announced its first-ever dividend today. The board recommended a dividend of 0.57 per share.

More to come...

About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course of her career, she has reported extensively on global and domestic equities, IPO market activity, commodities, and broader macroeconomic trends. Her reporting reflects a keen eye for detail, data-driven analysis, and the ability to spot emerging themes early.<br> At Mint, Saloni has been part of the markets team for nearly two years, where she currently works as Chief Content Producer. In this role, she plays a key part in shaping market coverage, driving editorial strategy, and ensuring timely, accurate, and insightful reporting across. She has been closely involved in breaking news coverage and in crafting stories that help decode the complex financial developments.<br> Before joining Mint, Saloni worked with some of India’s leading business newsrooms, including The Economic Times and Business Standard. Throughout her career, she has worn multiple hats—ranging from reporting and editing to contributing in-depth features and identifying new storytelling formats and market trends.<br> Her experience in fast-paced digital newsrooms has given her an edge in simplifying complex market concepts without losing analytical depth. Outside of work, Saloni enjoys reading books and spending time with her pet.

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