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Tata Capital Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47% YoY to ₹1,466 crore; first-ever dividend declared

Tata Capital said that its bottom line stood at 1,466.27 crore during the quarter under review, as against 999.81 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure was higher by 15.93%.

Saloni Goel
Published23 Apr 2026, 05:21 PM IST
Tata Capital Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47% YoY to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,466 crore; first-ever dividend declared
Tata Capital Q4 Results: Profit jumps 47% YoY to ₹1,466 crore; first-ever dividend declared(REUTERS)
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Tata Capital Q4 results: The Tata group's non-banking finance company (NBFC), Tata Capital, posted a solid growth of 46.65% in its consolidated net profit for the January-March quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4 FY26) on Thursday, 23 April.

Tata Capital said that its bottom line stood at 1,466.27 crore during the quarter under review, as against 999.81 crore in the same period last year. Meanwhile, on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the figure was higher by 15.93%.

The Tata group company also announced its first-ever dividend today. The board recommended a dividend of 0.57 per share.

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About the Author

Saloni Goel

Saloni Goel has over nine years of experience as a business journalist, with a strong track record of covering the financial markets. Over the course ...Read More

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