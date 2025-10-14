Tata Capital Share Price LIVE Updates: Tata Group stock falls over 1% a day after listing. Should you buy?

Tata Capital Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Tata Capital Ltd, a non-banking financial company, had a subdued debut in the market on Monday, closing more than 1% higher than the issue price of ₹326. Tata capital share price began trading at ₹330, representing an increase of 1.22% from the issue price on both BSE and NSE.

Tata capital share price ended listing day (October 13) at ₹331.10 on NSE, a 1.56% premium to the IPO price of ₹326, and at ₹330.40 on BSE, a 0.12% premium.

During the day, the company's stock peaked at ₹332.80 and hit a low of ₹326.15 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock surged by 2.14% to ₹333 during intra-day trading. The market capitalisation of the company was recorded at ₹1,40,250.47 crore.

In terms of trading volume, 99.83 lakh shares were exchanged on the BSE, while 1,176.12 lakh shares were traded on the NSE during the same period.

Tata Capital IPO was completely subscribed by the final day of bidding last Wednesday. The company's share sale, amounting to ₹15,512 crore, saw a subscription rate of 1.95 times.

Tata Capital IPO is the largest one of the year. Tata Capital IPO price band was established between ₹310 and ₹326 per share.

