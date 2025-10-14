Tata Capital Share Price LIVE Updates: Tata Group stock falls over 1% a day after listing. Should you buy?

Tata Capital Share Price LIVE Updates: Shares of Tata Capital Ltd, a non-banking financial company, had a subdued debut in the market on Monday, closing more than 1% higher than the issue price of ₹326. Tata capital share price began trading at ₹330, representing an increase of 1.22% from the issue price on both BSE and NSE.
Tata capital share price ended listing day (October 13) at ₹331.10 on NSE, a 1.56% premium to the IPO price of ₹326, and at ₹330.40 on BSE, a 0.12% premium.
During the day, the company's stock peaked at ₹332.80 and hit a low of ₹326.15 on the BSE. On the NSE, the stock surged by 2.14% to ₹333 during intra-day trading. The market capitalisation of the company was recorded at ₹1,40,250.47 crore.
In terms of trading volume, 99.83 lakh shares were exchanged on the BSE, while 1,176.12 lakh shares were traded on the NSE during the same period.
Tata Capital IPO was completely subscribed by the final day of bidding last Wednesday. The company's share sale, amounting to ₹15,512 crore, saw a subscription rate of 1.95 times.
Tata Capital IPO is the largest one of the year. Tata Capital IPO price band was established between ₹310 and ₹326 per share.
Prashanth Tapse, Senior Vice President of Research – Research Analyst at Mehta Equities Ltd, indicated that for investors who have been allotted shares, it is advisable to HOLD them for the long term due to the company's inherent strengths and potential for growth, while also recognizing the short-term market risks involved. For investors who have not been allotted shares, it is recommended to take a ‘Wait and Watch’ stance—observe the stock following its listing and consider buying if there is a significant price decrease.
Tata Capital share price today opened at ₹330.15 apiece on the BSE, the stock touched an intraday high of ₹331.95 per share, and an intraday low of ₹330.15 per share.
On the NSE, Tata Capital share price opened at ₹330.50 apiece, and the stock touched an intraday high of ₹331.90 per share, and an intraday low of ₹330.05 apiece.
The initial public offering of Tata Capital Ltd, a non-banking financial company, was fully subscribed by the end of the bidding process on October 8.
The company's share sale, valued at ₹15,512 crore, attracted bids for 65,12,29,590 shares, compared to the 33,34,36,996 shares available, resulting in a subscription rate of 1.95 times, as per NSE data.
Every investor category saw complete subscription for the public offering. Tata Capital's IPO stands as the largest issuance of the year.
The allocation for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.42 times, while the segment aimed at non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 1.98 times. The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) category experienced a subscription rate of 1.10 times.
The Initial Public Offering (IPO) offered a total of 47.58 crore shares, which included a fresh issuance of 21 crore equity shares and an Offer For Sale (OFS) of 26.58 crore shares.
The funds raised from the Tata Capital IPO will be utilized to enhance the company's Tier-1 capital base, aiding in future capital needs, including further lending.
This event represented Tata Group's second public listing in recent years, following the launch of Tata Technologies in November 2023.
Tata Capital IPO was conducted in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) listing requirement for upper-layer non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), mandating them to go public within three years of their classification.
Tata Capital was classified as an upper-layer NBFC in September 2022.
