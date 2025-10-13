Tata Capital share price trades flat after muted listing. Should you buy, hold or sell the Tata Group stock?

Tata Capital share price traded flat after making a muted debut in the Indian stock market today. Tata Capital IPO listing date was today, 13 October 2025, and the shares were listed on BSE and NSE.

Tata Capital shares were listed at ₹330 apiece on BSE and NSE, a minor premium of 1.23% to the issue price of ₹326 per share.

India’s largest IPO of 2025, Tata Capital IPO was open from October 6 to 8, and had received muted demand from investors.

Tata Capital share listing today was in line with the Street estimates as indicated by the trends in grey market premium (GMP). Ahead of the debut, Tata Capital IPO GMP today dropped to ₹6 per share, signalling a listing premium of nearly 2% to the IPO price.

As the Tata Capital shares have been listed, here’s what analysts recommend to investors.

Should you buy, sell or hold Tata Capital shares after listing? Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said that the Tata Capital IPO listing was inline with the expectations; given the muted subscription demand and overall cautious investor sentiment.

“Despite valuations appearing reasonably when compared to its listed peers, Tata Capital IPO did not witness strong traction. Being Tata Capital’s strong brand equity under the Tata Group, its diversified business model, and robust presence across retail, corporate, and housing finance segments make it a compelling long-term play in India’s expanding financial services landscape. Tata Capital provides investors a credible and scalable proxy to participate in the broader NBFC growth cycle,” said Tapse.

He recommends allotted investors to hold Tata Capital shares for the long term, given the company’s structural strengths and growth potential, while acknowledging short-term market risks.

“Non-allotted investors should adopt a ‘Wait and Watch’ approach — monitor the stock post-listing, and consider accumulating on any meaningful dip,” Tapse said.

Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth at Swastika Investmart Ltd. noted that Tata Capital’s fundamentals remain sound with steady growth and strong parentage, but valuations were seen as fair, leaving limited room for listing-day excitement.

“Going ahead, investors may consider booking partial profits near listing levels while holding some shares for the long term, as the company’s growth prospects remain attractive in India’s expanding financial services sector. A stop-loss around ₹300 is advisable to protect downside risk in the near term,” Nyati said.

Analysts at Master Trust Group said that being a subsidiary of Tata Sons, Tata Capital becomes the largest diversified non-banking financial company in India at the third place. The company has lent out to 7.3 million customers since it started operations in 2007. Through a wide range of over 25 lending products, it has the potential for a long-term investment in India’s growing financial services sector due to its diverse business model and strong retail, corporate, and housing finance presence.

“Long-term holding of Tata Capital shares should be considered by investors who received the IPO. Meanwhile, those who didn’t get Tata Capital shares in the IPO can purchase when the price goes down,” said Master Trust Group.

The Tata Group company raised ₹15,511.87 crore from the book-building issue, at the upper end of the price band of ₹310 to ₹326 per share. Tata Capital IPO was subscribed 1.95 times in total, NSE data showed.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. is the Tata Capital IPO registrar.

At 12:55 PM, Tata Capital share price was trading at ₹330.10 apiece on the BSE, up 0.03% from its listing price, and up 1.26% from its issue price.