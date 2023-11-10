Tata Capital shares surge in unlisted markets; valued as the 3rd biggest NBFC after Bajaj Twins
Tata Capital, now valued at ₹1.5 lakh crore on the platform for unlisted stocks, is the third biggest non-bank lender by market capitalisation - just after the Bajaj twins, it highlighted. The scrip trades in the range of ₹400 to ₹425 in the unlisted market, a report by Economic Times stated.
