Tata Chemicals surges 13% on strong Q1; FIIs, MFs raise stake in firm in June qtr1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 03:17 PM IST
- So far today, a whopping 19.32 lakh shares of Tata Chemicals have changed hands, the highest in three months
MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Chemicals on Wednesday surged 13.5% backed by high volumes, amid volatility in markets, a day after the company reported a strong first quarter performed. So far today, the stock has touched a high of ₹1,086.55 apiece, which is 6.5% below its 52-week high .