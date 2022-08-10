Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Tata Chemicals surges 13% on strong Q1; FIIs, MFs raise stake in firm in June qtr

So far today, the Tata Chemicals stock has touched a high of 1,086.55 apiece, which is 6.5% below its 52 week high. (Photo: iStock)
1 min read . 10 Aug 2022Ram Sahgal

  • So far today, a whopping 19.32 lakh shares of Tata Chemicals have changed hands, the highest in three months

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

MUMBAI: Shares of Tata Chemicals on Wednesday surged 13.5% backed by high volumes, amid volatility in markets, a day after the company reported a strong first quarter performed. So far today, the stock has touched a high of 1,086.55 apiece, which is 6.5% below its 52-week high .

Being an F&O stock there is no filter, and shares were most actively traded on the futures counter, indicative of the buyer interest.

Tata Chemicals reported a consolidated revenue of 3,995 crore for the quarter ended 30 June, up 34% year-on-year, with net profit at 642 crore during the period compared with 342 crore a year ago .

The June quarter saw FIIs raising stake in the company to 14.99% from 13.62% in the previous quarter, while mutual funds together raised stake to 7.58% from 7.36% .

So far today, a whopping 19.32 lakh shares have changed hands, the highest in three months.

