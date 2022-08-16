Tata Chemicals among 3 stocks under F&O ban on NSE today2 min read . Updated: 16 Aug 2022, 08:17 AM IST
- Balrampur Chini and Delta Corp continue to be part of NSE's F&O ban stock list
Listen to this article
A total of three stocks have been put under the ban for trade on Tuesday, August 16, 2022 under the futures and options (F&O) segment by the National Stock Exchange (NSE). The securities have been put on ban under the F&O segment as they have crossed 95% of the market-wide position limit (MWPL), as per the NSE.