India's stock markets scaled record highs last week as a slew of companies reported strong earnings and certain economic indicators led to expectation of a demand recovery. The exuberance also led to a number of new fund launches that in turn have driven flows into equity funds. Barring, equity linked saving schemes (ELSS) and value fund, which saw withdrawal to the tune of ₹512 crore and ₹462 crore, respectively, all the equity schemes witnessed inflow last month.