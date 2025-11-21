Tata Chemicals board approves ₹910 crore expansion plans — Here's what you need to know

Anubhav Mukherjee
Updated21 Nov 2025, 10:45 PM IST
Tata Chemicals board approves a ₹910 crore expansion plan on Friday, 21 November 2025.

Tata Chemicals' board of directors on Friday, 21 November 2025, approved a total of 910 crore for its expansion plans for its manufacturing facilities in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, according to an exchange filing.

Tata Group's chemicals manufacturing arm, Tata Chemicals, announced that the board approved 135 crore to fund the expansion of its manufacturing capacity at the Mithapur, Gujarat, factory. The company also approved 775 crore for the expansion of its Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu factory.

The board approved an “investment of 135 crore towards expansion of dense soda ash manufacturing capacity at its plant located at Mithapur; and investment of 775 crore towards expansion of precipitated silica manufacturing capacity at its plant located at Cuddalore, Tamil Nadu,” the company informed the stock exchanges through its filing.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

