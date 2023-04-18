The shares of Tata Chemical declined by over 6 per cent after the company announced a reduction in the prices of light and dense soda ash by 3–4% across India, effective Monday.

On Tuesday, the company's shares ended 6.06 per cent down at ₹931.90 on BSE.

While the price of sodium bicarbonate has not been revised, the price of salt, which is another important product for TCL, is completely independent.

The cut comes amid falling soda ash prices in China since mid-March as the market reacts to the unexpected news of substantial capacity addition in Inner Mongolia from May 2023.

Soda ash is used in a wide range of products, such as powdered detergents, glass manufacturing, soaps, and rechargeable batteries, as well as used extensively in metallurgical processes and across the food, cosmetic, and pharmaceutical industries.

Domestic brokerage firm Kotak Institutional Equities estimates that the India soda ash business accounts for 15-20% of TCL’s consolidated EBITDA.

The price cuts should at least partially be mitigated by the lower coal prices. Besides, prices have risen in the North American region, which contributes nearly a third of consolidated EBITDA.

Amid this, the brokerage expects strong 4QFY23 earnings for Tata Chemicals, due to upward revisions of US domestic contract prices and firm realizations on US exports, while the downtrend in energy costs also bodes well for India's business.

However, with slowing demand from the construction and automotive sectors in the US and an influx of additional capacities from China and the US, the outlook for 2HCY23 is less clear, it stated.

"We leave our estimates unchanged for now, pending further concrete information about Chinese expansion activities; if new capacities come on stream as projected, this could pose a risk," said Kotak Institutional Equities.