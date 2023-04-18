Tata Chemicals down by 6% after company slashes soda ash prices1 min read . Updated: 18 Apr 2023, 10:42 PM IST
- On Tuesday, the company's shares ended 6.06 per cent down at ₹931.90 on BSE.
The shares of Tata Chemical declined by over 6 per cent after the company announced a reduction in the prices of light and dense soda ash by 3–4% across India, effective Monday.
