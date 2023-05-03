Tata Chemicals reports 61% net profit growth in Q4, Board declares 17.50 per share dividend

V.L.A Ambala - founder - Stock Market Today said Tata Chemicals is one of the leaders in its sector. And one should keep in mind that the Indian chemical industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.30 per cent between 2021 and 2026, which presents a positive outlook for the company's long-term view. This company has a good brand value however It is important for investors to evaluate the company's financials thoroughly before making investment decisions, and should understand that key triggered points of exits too. It had delivered a negative 5.9% Return in 1 year and almost 29% in 5 years. It has a good market cap of over 24000 Cr."