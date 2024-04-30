Tata Chemicals share price falls over 4% on weak Q4 results; Kotak Equities cuts target price
Tata Chemicals said during Q4FY24 it recognised a non-cash write-down of assets with respect to UK (Lostock Plant), aggregating to ₹963 crore which has been disclosed as an exceptional loss.
Tata Chemicals share price dropped over 4% on Tuesday after the company posted a net loss of ₹841 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as against a net profit of ₹692 crore in the same period a year ago.
