Tata Chemicals share price dropped over 4% on Tuesday after the company posted a net loss of ₹841 crore in the fourth quarter of FY24 as against a net profit of ₹692 crore in the same period a year ago. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Chemicals said during Q4FY24 it recognised a non-cash write-down of assets with respect to UK (Lostock Plant), aggregating to ₹963 crore which has been disclosed as an exceptional loss.

The Tata Group company’s revenue in the quarter ended March 2024 declined 21.1% to Rs 3,475 crore from ₹4,407 crore, YoY. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Consolidated EBITDA fell 18% QoQ and 54% YoY and missed analysts’ estimate by 11%. India EBITDA dipped 7% QoQ and 26% YoY, amid softness in soda ash sales volumes and pressure on realizations, which more than offset higher sales volumes of salt.

Kotak Institutional Equities said Tata Chemicals reported weak earnings for 4QFY24, as expected, amid pricing pressure on soda ash across geographies. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Earnings seem likely to remain near current run-rates through most of FY2025 in the context of continued oversupply; the large impairment charge in the UK is perhaps an indication. We now cut US EBITDA per tonne estimate for FY2025 from $45 to $35 and thereafter assume a recovery to $40 in FY2026," Kotak Institutional Equities said.

Its revised EPS estimate for FY2025 stands reduced by 20% to ₹25.9, while FY2026 falls by 12% to ₹31.4. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Despite the collapse in earnings, the stock has held up surprisingly well, perhaps in hopes of an IPO of Tata Sons — which, however, does not seem to be happening, given news that Tata Sons is working on repaying debt to avoid going public. Any hopes around a large expansion into battery chemicals seem misplaced as well, Kotak Equities said.

The brokerage maintained a ‘Sell’ rating on the stock and cut Tata Chemicals share price target to ₹770 from ₹780 earlier.

At 10:30 am, Tata Chemicals shares were trading 2.06% lower at ₹1,076.40 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

