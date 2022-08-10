Chemical stock rallies over 11% on strong Q1 results, shares trade near record high1 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 12:24 PM IST
- Tata Chemicals shares have surged more than 16% in 2022 (YTD) so far
Shares of Tata Chemicals rallied more than 11% to ₹1,060 apiece on the BSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company posted strong first-quarter earnings. Tata Chemicals reported about 86% rise in its consolidated net profit to ₹637 crore during the first quarter ending June as compared to ₹342 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.