Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  Tata Communications Q3 results: net profit at 236 crore rises 424% year on year

Tata Communications Q3 results: net profit at ₹236 crore rises 424% year on year

Ujjval Jauhari

  • Tata Communications Q3 results: Tata Communications reported net profit at 236.08 crore for the quarter ending December 2025 that marked an increase of 424% year on year over 45.05 crore reported in the year ago quarter

Tata Communications Q3 results: net profit sees a sharp rise

Tata Communications Q3 results: Tata Communications reported consolidated net profit at 236.08 crore for the quarter ending December 2025 that marked an increase of 424% year on year over 45.05 crore reported in the year ago quarter

Tata Communications revenues from operations at 5,798.07 for the quarter ending December 2024 however grew 3.76% year on year over 5,587.78 crore reported during the year ago quarter.

The Earnings before interest Tax Depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the company at 1181 crore grew 4.1% compared to 1134 crore in the year ago quarter.

Key highlights of Q3FY24

During the December 2024 quarter, the data revenues reported by the company at 4,903 crore grew 6.2% over 4618 crore reported during the December 2023 quarter.

more to come

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Ujjval Jauhari

Ujjval Jauhari is a deputy editor at Mint, with over a decade of experience in newspapers and digital news platforms. He is skilled in storytelling, reporting, analysing and writing about stocks, investment ideas, markets, corporates and more. He is based in New Delhi.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.