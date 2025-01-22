Tata Communications Q3 results: Tata Communications reported consolidated net profit at ₹236.08 crore for the quarter ending December 2025 that marked an increase of 424% year on year over ₹45.05 crore reported in the year ago quarter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications revenues from operations at ₹5,798.07 for the quarter ending December 2024 however grew 3.76% year on year over ₹5,587.78 crore reported during the year ago quarter.

The Earnings before interest Tax Depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) for the company at ₹1181 crore grew 4.1% compared to ₹1134 crore in the year ago quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Key highlights of Q3FY24 During the December 2024 quarter, the data revenues reported by the company at ₹4,903 crore grew 6.2% over ₹4618 crore reported during the December 2023 quarter.

