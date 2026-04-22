Tata Communications Q4 Results: Net profit drops 65% YoY to ₹263 crore; firm announces ₹17.5 final dividend

Tata Communications, a Tata Group company, released its financial performance for the March quarter today, 22 April, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹263 crore, down 65.44% compared with ₹761 crore in the same period last year, weighed down by higher costs and one-off impacts, even as revenue rose on strong growth in digital and data services.

Sequentially, too, net profit dropped 28% from ₹364.28 crore reported in the December quarter. Revenue from operations during the reporting quarter stood at ₹6,554 crore, marking a 9.4% increase over ₹5,990 crore in the December 2024 quarter.

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In terms of segment-wise performance, revenue from the Data Services segment, which accounts for the bulk of total revenue, stood at ₹5,704 crore, up from ₹5,121.55 crore in the same period last year.

Revenue from the Voice Solutions segment improved marginally to ₹387.56 crore, compared with ₹374.12 crore in the year-ago quarter, according to the company’s earnings filing.

The company’s Voice Solutions segment includes international and national long-distance voice services, while Data Services include core connectivity services, digital platforms, and connected services.

On the operating front, the company reported an EBITDA of ₹1,284 crore, a 14.4% increase from ₹1,122 crore in Q3 FY25. EBITDA margins stood at 19.6%, 90 basis points higher than the 18.7% recorded in the March 2025 quarter.

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For the full year, the company reported a net profit of ₹1,044 crore and revenue of ₹24,803 crore, reflecting a 35.8% decline in profit and a 7.3% increase in revenue compared with FY25.

Commenting on the results, Ganesh Lakshminarayanan, MD and CEO-Designate, Tata Communications, said, “Q4 has been a strong quarter, with our digital portfolio continuing to drive data growth. Our balance sheet strengthened further, with net debt-to-EBITDA improving to below 2x."

“This quarter, we had some interesting deal wins around network transformation, multi-cloud connectivity, and employee interaction capabilities for enabling GCCs. These reflect the inherent strength of Tata Communications’ ability to serve global enterprises through a unified, scalable digital infrastructure for the AI era. This, along with our benchmark NPS scores, positions us as a truly global communications technology player in the making,” Ganesh further added.

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Company declares ₹ 17.50 final dividend Along with the March quarter results, the company also announced a final dividend of ₹17.50 per share.

“The Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹17.50 per share (175%) (face value of ₹10 each) for the financial year ending March 31, 2026. The dividend, if approved at the ensuing Annual General Meeting, shall be paid to eligible shareholders thereafter,” the company said in its earnings filing.

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