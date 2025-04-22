Tata Communications Q4 Results: Tata group form posts 115% YoY jump in net profit to ₹761 crore, dividend declared

Tata Communications Q4 Results: Net profit jumps 115% YoY to 761 crore, revenue up 6%

Nikita Prasad, Anubhav Mukherjee
Published22 Apr 2025, 05:13 PM IST
Tata Communications Q4 Results: Tata Group's telecom subsidiary, Tata Communications, announced its January to March quarter results on Tuesday, April 22. The company recorded a 115 per cent jump in net profits to 761.17 crore for the fourth quarter in the financial year ended 2024-25, compared to 354.57 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

According to the consolidated financial statements, the company's revenue from core operations also rose 6 per cent to 5,990.35 crore in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 fiscal, compared to 5,645.07 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

Tata Communications, which provides services such as data connections and cybersecurity to enterprises, has been reorganising its structure and monetising non-core assets to sharpen focus on core operations as it seeks a bigger share of the highly competitive market for cloud, networking services, media and entertainment.

These steps "allow us to enter fiscal year 2026 with focus on core and growth capital to invest," CFO Kabir Ahmed Shakir said in an exchange filing.

A 16.4% jump in network and transmission-related spending pushed its total expenses up by 6%. Tata Communications declared a final dividend of 25 rupees per share for the financial year 2025. Its shares closed 1.6% higher ahead of results.

 

 

 

This is a developing story 

 

 

 

