Tata Communications share price jumps nearly 5% after announcement of Q1 results 2025 date

Tata Communications Q1 Results: Tata Communications' shares jumped nearly 5% on the Indian stock market after the board of directors announced that the company has decided to hold its board meeting on Thursday, 17 July 2025, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday, 2 July 2025.

Advertisement

On the same day, the company will also review and approve the April to June quarter results for the financial year 2025-26.

“A Meeting of the Board of Directors of Tata Communications Limited is scheduled to be held on Thursday, July 17, 2025 to inter alia consider, approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results along with the Limited Review Reports of Statutory Auditors thereon for the quarter ended June 30, 2025,” said the company in the BSE filing.

(This is a breaking story. The story will be updated soon)

Read all stories by Anubhav Mukherjee

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.