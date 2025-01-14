Tata Communications share price jumps over 4% after JLR partnership move

Tata Communications share price jumped over 4% on Tuesday after it announced strengthening of partnership with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). Tata Communications shares rallied as much as 4.51% to ₹1,704.90 apiece on the BSE. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Tata Communications and JLR are set to enhance JLR’s connected vehicle ecosystem, transforming the driving experience for customers worldwide through the Tata Communications MOVE platform. The collaboration will empower JLR’s next-generation software-defined vehicles with continuous connectivity and access to intelligent services even in the remotest locations across 120 countries, Tata Communications said in a release.

The latest collaboration is an extension of their existing partnership to future-proof the carmaker’s digital transformation, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Leveraging Tata Communications MOVE™ platform, JLR’s upcoming medium-sized SUVs built on the new Electric Modular Architecture (EMA) will seamlessly transition between mobile networks and operators, enabling non-stop access to personalised connected services, such as media streaming. The platform will also enable greater and more secure data exchange between JLR and its customers’ vehicles, delivering more efficient software over-the-air (SOTA) updates and supporting the rollout of evolving advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS)," the Tata Group company said.

Every day, JLR’s fleet of connected vehicles generates 2.5 terabytes (TB) of data, with half a million electronic control units (ECUs) updated per month on average over the last 12 months.

The use of Tata Communications MOVE™ platform will increase this data exchange and enable JLR engineers to harness deeper insights, monitor vehicle performance in real-time, and enable more prompt updates over the air to improve vehicle maintenance and servicing, reducing costs for the car owners and JLR, the company release said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The advanced vehicles, expected to hit the roads in 2026, will deliver a smarter and more intelligent driving experience.

Tata Communications Share Price Trend Tata Communications shares have fallen over 8% in one month and more than 10% in six months. The Tata Group stock has fallen 4% in one year and has rallied 22% in two years.

The stock hit a 52-week high of ₹2,175.00 apiece on October 03, 2024, and touched a 52-week low of ₹1,597.70 apiece on June 04, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

At 12:20 PM, Tata Communications shares were trading 2.98% higher at ₹1,679.80 apiece on the BSE.