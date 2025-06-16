Tata Communications delays key targets by a year. Should you be worried?
16 Jun 2025
Tata Communications is navigating macroeconomic challenges as it delays its data revenue goals. The transition to digital services shows promise, yet profitability remains a work in progress. What should investors watch for?
Tata Communications has delayed its ₹28,000 crore data revenue target by a year, now aiming for FY28 instead of FY27. Its Ebitda margin guidance of 23-25% and return on capital employed (RoCE) target of 25% have also been pushed back, citing macroeconomic uncertainties and deferred deals, as clients remain cautious about spending.
