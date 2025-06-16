Core connectivity, digital offerings

Digital platform revenue almost doubled to ₹9,171 crore in FY25, from ₹4,977 crore in FY24, accounting for 47% of its data revenue, up from 29% a year ago. At the same time, core connectivity revenue declined 15% to ₹10,342 crore, and now accounts for 53% (down from 71% in FY24) of data revenue. While cable cuts impacted H1 FY25, the broader trend indicates a structural slowdown in core connectivity.