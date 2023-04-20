Stock market today: Despite reporting weak Q4 results in FY23, Tata Communications shares ascended to the tune of 4.50 per cent in early morning deals on Thursday. Tata Communications share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,248.35 per share on NSE, logging intraday rise to the tune of more than 4.50 per cent against its Wednesday close of around ₹1193 apiece levels.

On Wednesday, Tata Communications reported its Q4 numbers that missed the street estimates. Announcing the Q4 results, Tata Communications Ltd declared 10.70 per cent dip in consolidated net profit to ₹326 crore that stood at ₹365 crore in Q4FY22. However, the consolidated revenue of the Tata group company grew by 7.20 per cent to ₹4,568.7 crore in the fourth quarter of recently ended financial year 2022-23. In FY22, consolidate revenue of the company stood at ₹4,263 crore. Tata Communication's consolidated income from operations during fourth quarter of the financial year 2022-23 increased by 6.6 per cent to ₹17,838.26 crore whereas the figure stood at ₹16,724.73 crore in Q4FY22 results.

Tata Communications share price history

After remaining in base building mode for near four months, this Tata group company stock has been giving some upside move for the last one month. In last one month Tata Communications share price has surged from around ₹1890 to ₹1230 apiece levels, delivering around 4 per cent return to its shareholders in this time. However, in YTD time, this Tata group stock has delivered zero9 return to its shareholders as the Tata group stock has slipped from 1317 to ₹1230 apiece levels, losing over 6.50 per cent in this time.

Tata Communications dividend

Despite weak Q4 results in 2023, Tata Communications Ltd declared final dividend for the financial year 2022-23. The board of directors of the Tata group company declared final dividend of ₹21 per share for share holders while approving the financial results of the company.

Tata Communications Ltd informed Indian bourses about dividend payment citing, "We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors has recommended a final dividend of ₹21.00 per share of the face value of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2023. This dividend, upon approval of the shareholders, shall be paid to eligible shareholders after conclusion of the ensuing Annual General Meeting."