Tata Communications shares rise despite weak Q4 results. Details here3 min read . Updated: 20 Apr 2023, 01:12 PM IST
- Stock market today: Tata Communications share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,248.35 per share on NSE
Stock market today: Despite reporting weak Q4 results in FY23, Tata Communications shares ascended to the tune of 4.50 per cent in early morning deals on Thursday. Tata Communications share price today opened with upside gap and went on to hit intraday high of ₹1,248.35 per share on NSE, logging intraday rise to the tune of more than 4.50 per cent against its Wednesday close of around ₹1193 apiece levels.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×