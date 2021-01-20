Tata Communications slumps 8% as government plans to exit the company

The government will offload its stake in the ongoing financial year, through offer for sale and strategic sale routes. A part of the shareholding will be offered through OFS and the balance, including any leftover portion in the OFS, will be offered to strategic partner Panatone Finvest. The transaction is to be completed by 20 March 2021, according to a release by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) made after market hours on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}